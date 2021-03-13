Phakama Patrice: SA reacts to Motsepe’s Caf coup in Morocco

South Africans took to Twitter to celebrate the news that Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday.

Motsepe‚ who has become the first English-speaking president of Caf‚ stood unopposed at Caf’s 43rd General Assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, on Friday. He will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.