Mthethwa: Motsepe’s election a ‘vote of confidence’ in SA

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has joined football followers in SA and on the continent in congratulating Patrice Motsepe on his appointment as president of Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Motsepe was confirmed as the president of Caf on Friday after he stood unopposed at the organisation’s 43rd general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, and he will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.

“Today’s news out of the Moroccan capital of Rabat, while expected, is further confirmation of the high esteem enjoyed by SA in the community of football nations,” Mthethwa said in a statement.

“Following so closely after the successful hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup by SA, Mr Motsepe’s election as the eighth Caf president constitutes a welcome vote of confidence in our country by the 54-nation strong general ssembly.”

Mthethwa also congratulated those who were involved in Motsepe’s successful campaign and reiterated the government’s support during his term.

“Judging by the 10-point plan that underpins Mr Motsepe’s election manifesto, it is clear that he not only intends to hit the ground running but also constitutes a commitment to all continental football in general, and women’s football in particular, to be the centrepiece of his term as president.

“Congratulations to all those involved in driving such a successful campaign. On our part as government, we will provide all the support required to make the term of our country’s first Caf president a rewarding and productive experience.”

Irvin Khoza, chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the trading name of the National Soccer League, added his congratulations.

“On behalf of the National Soccer League, we celebrate the ascendancy of Dr Patrice Motsepe to the highest pinnacle of football administration in the continent,” Khoza said in a statement.

“It appears to us that he had a premonition when he joined the PSL for the first time. He was the only club owner who was called ‘president’ and today it is a reality. We wish him well on the journey ahead.”