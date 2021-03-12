Setbacks not knocking Mphongoshe down
Veeplaas boxer still chasing Olympics gold dream despite losing all training facilities in fire
Veeplaas flyweight boxer Siyabulela Mphongoshe has risen above all his struggles to keep his Olympics dream alive.
Despite having to train with dire facilities and in no proper venue, Mphongoshe has not lost any of his passion or determination ..
