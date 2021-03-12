Sponsors ensure R24,000 up for grabs in competitive field

Prize purse gives athletes added incentive at PEople’s Triathlon

Some of the country’s most recognisable triathletes will have extra motivation to leave it all out on the course after the announcement of a prize purse for the PEople’s Triathlon in St Francis Bay on Sunday.



Announced earlier this week, Gqeberha-based financial management firm PW Harvey and Co came on board as presenting sponsors and, with the support of The Rental Company and Matrix Multisport, the total value of the prize pool for the race now stands at R24,000. ..

