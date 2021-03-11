All systems go for PEople's Triathlon this weekend

Former Ironman champions Raynard Tissink and Michelle Howes (formerly Enslin) are some of the popular names expected to compete in the third PEople’s Triathlon in St Francis Bay this weekend.



The race, which is being held in conjunction with Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon, gets under way at 8am on Sunday and will see 67 triathletes take on the new venue in St Francis. ..

