Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Rangers' Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said it is his dream to take charge of Liverpool one day but has no intention of replacing Jurgen Klopp, who has come under pressure amid a stunning slump in form.

Gerrard took the helm at Rangers in 2018 and guided them to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 this season, denying Celtic a 10th successive crown in the process.

His success has seen him tipped to take over from Klopp, whose side waltzed to the Premier League title last season but have lost eight times in the league since January and dropped to eighth in the current campaign.

Klopp has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July, though the Liverpool manager said he would not be available.

"The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager," Gerrard told ITV News. "They want Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager - and I'm totally with them.

"We shouldn't talk about this. We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute.

"I've got a job here. I don't think it's helpful to talk about this and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years."

Gerrard, 40, spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player and won the Champions League title in 2005. He also worked for the Merseyside club as a youth coach before taking charge of Rangers.

"Liverpool is my club. I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough."

Rangers face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday in the Czech Republic.

Klopp has three years to run on his current deal at Liverpool and said he had always honoured his contract in his previous roles at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

"Will I be available for the German national team job in the summer? No," Klopp told reporters ahead of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

"Loew did an incredible job for so many years, the longest servant we had in Germany.

"I understand he wants to have this highlight at the European Championship ... Somebody else will do the job and with the amount of really good German managers at the moment, the German FA will find a good solution."

Liverpool have lost eight times since January to drop from the Premier League summit to eighth in the standings.

- Reuters