DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

American Bryson DeChambeau got a note of encouragement from Tiger Woods ahead of his nail-biter victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the 15-time major winner texting him hours before the final round.

The reigning US Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive.

DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times.

"I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

Woods suffered a fractured right leg and a shattered ankle after a car accident last month, stunning the golf world and calling into question the future of the 45-year-old's career.

"My heart has been heavy with Tiger and what's been going on with him and I just kept telling myself, 'It's not how many times you get kicked down, it's about how many times you get picked back up and you keep going,'" said DeChambeau. "And that's what I surely did out there today."

Meanwhile, Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 Players Championship due to a knee injury.

"Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager.

"We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more."

Koepka is currently 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 30-year-old finished in a tie for second place at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28.

Koepka has battled ongoing knee issues among a variety of injuries the past several years.

The two-time US Open champion withdrew from last September's event while recovering from a partial tear in the labrum of his hip that sidelined him for two months.

Koepka underwent a stem cell procedure on his knee shortly after the Tour Championship in 2019, and then aggravated the injury later that year and continued to be bothered by knee pain last year until suffering the hip injury.

Kopeka will be replaced in the 154-player field at The Players Championship by Anirban Lahiri of India, provided a player not otherwise exempt wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Players Championship begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

- Reuters