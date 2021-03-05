New challenges, and his family, loom for Ironman star

Former Bay triathlete James Cunnama calls time on career

Never in his wildest dreams did former Gqeberha triathlete James Cunnama think he would have such longevity in a sport where he was first just a volunteer.



Based in Stellenbosch, Cunnama, now a 37-year-old family man, earlier this week announced on social media his decision to hang up his triathlon racing suit after a career spanning 14 years. ..

