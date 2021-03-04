Bay karter Coertze off to winning start

Teenager takes overall spot in opening round of Rok Cup regionals

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay kart racer Joshua Coertze got his season off to the perfect start as he drove his Kosmic Racing machine to the overall win in the opening round of the Rok Cup ZA Northern Regional recently.



The 15-year-old was in fine form as he stormed to a pole position, three heat wins and overall driver of the day in the KZ2 class. ..

