Bay boxer Rossouw ready for ring return

Promising young fighter to face Congolese Pantsho in Cape Town

With the bulk of his training out of the way, Gqeberha professional boxer Darrin Rossouw is feeling confident as he moves into the final week of preparations for his return to the ring later this month.



The 21-year-old will don his gloves again after more than a year away from the ring when he goes toe to toe with Congolese fighter Samba Ali Pantsho at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility...

