Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown

Belgian David Goffin fought back from a set down to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7 6-4 6-2 in the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier for his first ATP title in more than three years.

It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017.

The 30-year-old got off to a poor start against Spaniard Bautista Agut at Court Patrice Dominguez when he lost a tight opening set to the top seed.

Goffin regained focus to dominate the contest thereafter and came away with a victory in which he fired 13 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoints.

"It's never easy to win tournaments. This is my fifth and every tournament I've won was special," Goffin, only the third non-Frenchman to lift the trophy at the ATP 250 event, said in an on-court interview.

Tomas Berdych (2012) and Alexander Zverev (2017) are the others who have won the tournament in which Frenchmen have prevailed in eight of the previous 10 editions.

Goffin said he was delighted to end his title drought and credited the work he put in after "tough weeks" last season.

"I had some opportunities ... matches where I had zero chance to win the final. Sometimes you take it, sometimes not... you need to continue, you need to improve your game, you need to fight ... I'm happy it paid off," Goffin said.

"A final is always different. You have to just go for it... I'm really happy at the end because it was a tough moment. I had tough weeks last season. I'm happy that I'm back with a level like this."

Meanwhile, Argentine teenager Juan Manuel Cerundolo completed his sensational fairytale run on his ATP Tour main draw debut by winning the Cordoba Open title.

The 19-year-old qualifier beat Spain's world number 47 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0 2-6 6-2 in the final of the claycourt tournament to become the first player in 17 years to win an ATP title at the first attempt.

After splitting the first two sets with fifth seed Ramos-Vinolas, Cerundolo went 2-0 down in the decider before rallying to rattle off the last six games and clinch his maiden title.

The world number 335 was the fifth lowest ranked player to win an ATP title since 1990 and the youngest Argentine champion on the tour since Guillermo "King of Clay" Coria won the Vina Del Mar title in Chile at a similar age in 2001.

Cerundolo will play his second ATP tournament on home clay in Buenos Aires next week at the Argentina Open.

- Reuters