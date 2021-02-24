De Jager, Richards take honours in J-Bay

National open-water swimmer America de Jager made it three wins for the season when she claimed the overall victory in the seventh round of the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday.



De Jager also took category honours, being the first woman over the line in a time of 37 minutes and 37 seconds. ..

