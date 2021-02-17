Sport

Construction of Gqeberha Sports Fields project ahead of schedule

New facility may be handed over to Bay municipality by end of July

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 17 February 2021

The additional work to the Gqeberha Sports Fields project will be finish ahead of schedule, mayoral committee member for sports, recreation, arts and culture Helga van Staaden said during an oversight visit on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the construction site along Buffelsfontein Road, Van Staaden said the project, which was given a 16-month timeline for completion, could be ready for handover to the municipality around July this year. ..

