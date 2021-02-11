Kaizer Chiefs denied visas: Moroccans ask Caf to move match to another country or postpone it

The Royal Moroccan Football Association (RMFF) has asked the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to postpone Saturday's Champions League clash between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs or move it to another country.

Chiefs were supposed to travel to Morocco on Wednesday night to honour the group stage continental fixture but the North African country refused to issue visas to Amakhosi‚ citing safety and health fears as the reason after a spike in Covid-19 cases in SA.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Association has sent a letter to the Caf Clubs Committee informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the SA team Kaizer Chiefs to be held on February 13 in Casablanca for the first round of the African Champions League due to safety and health related to the recent developments of Covid-19.