Regional racing action returns to Aldo Scribante

Regional motorsport racing returned to the Bay this weekend when Algoa Motorsport Club hosted the opening round of the Eastern Province Regional Motor Racing Championships last weekend.

The event saw a return to action for deprived motorsport lovers as the season got under way at Aldo Scribante Raceway with drivers in each class doing battle over three races for the day’s overall honours.

Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday, Algoa Motorsport Club’s Sparky Bright said it was a welcome relief to have racing return to the Bay.

“This was our first regional event of the 2021 season and we are happy with the way things went on the day.

“I think the most important thing is to have everybody back in their cars and doing what they love,” he said.

With a smaller than usual field across the various classes, Bright said it was not always easy getting a car to the track and racing, due to the costs involved.

“If you look at it, the Covid-19 pandemic has really hit people quite hard, and we see this in the number of entries that took part in the event at the weekend

“I am certain that our numbers will increase for the second round as more people start to get back on their feet and are able to get back into the swing of racing,” Bright said.

With an emphasis placed on the development side of racing, Bright made special mention of the AMSC development racing charges, racing both two- and four-wheeled machines, for their continuous improvements out on track.

“What we want is to see the talent we have here develop into athletes capable of making it to the very top of their craft, hence our huge emphasis on our development riders.

“We have seen improvement from our development motorcycle riders Anikilitha Nombana and Thandolwethu Mphuthi.

“On the four-wheel side, Mr X, Xolela Njumbuxa capped his debut in the EP Regional Saloons with a third place in Class X and fifth overall in the championship,” Bright said.

Bright also noted all the assistance they have received from national body Motorsport SA, for their continued support in helping to keep their development programmes running.

Asked if there were any national events heading to the Bay this season, Bright said there would be at least two events, in the form of the Extreme Race Festival and the SA Endurance Series, in addition to the events scheduled on the regional calendar.

The second round of the EP Regional Motor Racing Championships is on March 6.

Leading overall results after three races:

EP Regional Saloons: 1 Deon Slabbert (27 mins: 35 secs); 2 Marais Ellis (29:30); 3 Greg Forword (29:58).

Coastal Challenge/Historics: 1 Rudolf de Vos (26:13); 2 Rane Berry (27:31); 3 Gordon Bennett (27:47).

Street and Fine Cars: 1 Tom Hugo (28:52); 2 Gordon Nicholson (28:56); 3 Greg Forword (29:04).

Motorcycle classes

NSF100: 1 Dylan Grobler (28:39); 2 Ethan Diener (31:31); 3 Anikilitha Nombana (31:57).

CBR 150: 1 Dylan Grobler (27:50); 2 William Kew (28:37); 3 Michele Konig (29:44).

Motorcycles: 1 Jason Lamb (32:33); 2 Chris Webster (32:40); 3 Wade Wright (33:33).