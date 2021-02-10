Cornal Hendricks' miraculous comeback may have confounded many but his former coach at the Blitzboks, Paul Treu, took the news in his stride.

Hendricks‚ who helped the Bulls claim the Super Rugby Unlocked as well as the Currie Cup titles‚ had missed the three previous seasons because of a heart condition. He was told that the heart defect would preclude him playing again‚ but the Springbok wing was given the green light to kick-start his career and the Bulls tossed him the jumper cables.

There were sparks and Hendricks positively purred in his comeback season.

Treu‚ who plucked Hendricks from the relative obscurity of the Boland Academy to join his outfit at the start of his career‚ believes the qualities that first caught his eye have endured.

“That step off his left foot is still the same‚” enthused Treu.