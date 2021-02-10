The 2021 edition of the Comrades Marathon scheduled for June 13 has been cancelled‚ organisers announced on Wednesday.

But the ultra-marathon‚ celebrating its centenary this year‚ will be held as a virtual run instead.

“This decision comes in the wake of engagements with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics‚ Athletics SA‚ the National Coronavirus Command Council‚ members of the medical fraternity and governmental departments‚” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said in a statement.