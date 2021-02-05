PE swimmer Kyle Main ready to take on challenge of Storms River Gorge

Adventure swimmer Kyle Main is looking to start the year with a clean slate as he pulls on his wetsuit for a challenge that will see him head to Tsitsikamma on Saturday morning.

While the swim will not be his longest or most physically demanding, the rigours of the Storms River Gorge offer unique challenges as the 38-year-old looks to get his year off on a good note.

His last outing was in November, with an almost 25km, four hour and 57 mins swim around the Knysna Head. Main is eager to get back into the water again and put his body to the test.

The route will cover roughly 1.8km, starting from the Storms River Mouth as he makes his way up the famous gorge, to the last rocks which mark the end of the kayak tour, before turning back.

“2020 was a year to reset and focus on important things like family and relationships.

“My dad had a serious battle with Covid-19 and it just brought everything into perspective for me.

“Swimming is a great stress reliever and I would encourage anyone who’s thinking of getting into the sport to just do it!” Main said.

He said he felt pretty good physically and was looking forward to testing his training from the last few weeks.

“This swim is something we have looked at since the end of last year, but obviously with the lockdown, I was prevented from doing it.

“It came up suddenly on Monday and I had to react quickly to get the permits, permissions and other requirements for the swim this last week.

“The last two weeks have been very easy and I have had about eight or nine sessions a week. The body is feeling good and there are no niggles, so I am looking forward to it,” he said.