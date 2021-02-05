El-Shahat long-range strike guides Al Ahly 1-0 win over Al Duhail

Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after winger Hussein El-Shahat's long-range finish earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local Qatari champions Al Duhail.

Al Ahly striker Walter Bwalya capitalised on a loose ball at the half-hour mark before finding El Shahat, who drilled it past Al Duhail goalkeeper Salah Zakaria into the bottom left corner.

Bwalya thought he had doubled the lead for the African champions just before halftime but his effort was chalked off by VAR for offside.