Betway SA launches new programme to aid community sport
Betway South Africa launched their new initiative the #BetwayCares Skills Hub on Thursday in an attempt to better equip and develop sporting communities across the country with knowledge and skills.
The nationwide programme aims to bridge the gap between the shortage of skills programmes and the employability of the South African community during such challenging economic times...
