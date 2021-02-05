Sport

Betway SA launches new programme to aid community sport

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 05 February 2021

Betway South Africa launched their new initiative the #BetwayCares Skills Hub on Thursday in an attempt to better equip and develop sporting communities across the country with knowledge and skills.

The nationwide programme aims to bridge the gap between the shortage of skills programmes and the employability of the South African community during such challenging economic times...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X