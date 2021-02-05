Blow for ‘Mally’ as Africa’s oldest open-water swimming event put on ice
97th: River Mile on brink of cancellation
One participant who will be hoping the 97th Nelson Mandela Bay River Mile goes ahead in 2021 is Malcolm “Mally” Richards after news this week that the famous race had been postponed.
While the race was provisionally postponed to April 11, there is a strong possibility the event could be cancelled in its entirety as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect sports events across the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.