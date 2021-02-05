Blow for ‘Mally’ as Africa’s oldest open-water swimming event put on ice

97th: River Mile on brink of cancellation

PREMIUM

One participant who will be hoping the 97th Nelson Mandela Bay River Mile goes ahead in 2021 is Malcolm “Mally” Richards after news this week that the famous race had been postponed.



While the race was provisionally postponed to April 11, there is a strong possibility the event could be cancelled in its entirety as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect sports events across the country. ..

