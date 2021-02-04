Two Oceans Marathon organisers announced on Thursday they had cancelled their 2021 race set for April 3 because of concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic‚ just as Athletics SA (ASA) reopened its season.

“ASA is now able to return to competition and will resume our athletics calendar from Saturday‚” acting CEO Terrence Magogodela said in a circular to members.

ASA controversially scrapped the national cross-country trials in Potchefstroom last month‚ just days before it was scheduled to be run.

Reactivating the schedule will allow track and field‚ cross-country and road running events to be staged‚ though it won’t affect the Two Oceans‚ which traditionally has to cater for far greater entry numbers.

The race is also without a title sponsor.