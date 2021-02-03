Takane targets SA Junior Featherweight boxing title

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape-born boxer Monalisa Takane is already itching for her first professional fight just after turning pro in August last year.



The 28-year-old boxer from Kirkwood — who is now based in Johannesburg under Unleashed Combat Sport — has set her sights on the vacant SA Junior Featherweight title...

