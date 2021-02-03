Southampton sign Liverpool’s Minamino

Southampton have signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Premier League champions Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season, the south coast club said.

The attacking midfielder joined Liverpool in January last year from Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of about £7.25m (R148.4m).

He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club, scoring four goals.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said the 26-year-old, who has played 26 times for Japan, would offer a good attacking option in the second half of the campaign.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Takumi to our squad for the rest of this season,” Hasenhuettl told the club website.

“This will give us some additional depth in our squad at an important time, and I’m looking forward to beginning work with him on the training pitch.”

Southampton also confirmed striker Shane Long had sealed a loan switch to Championship side Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.

Defender Yan Valery will also play in the English second tier for the rest of the campaign after completing a loan move to Birmingham City.

Liverpool bolstered their injury-hit defence by signing centre back Ben Davies from Championship (second-tier) club Preston North End on Monday.

British media reported that the Premier League champions would pay Preston about £2m (R40.9m) for the 25-year-old, who arrives at Anfield on a long-term contract.

“It’s a huge opportunity.

“Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible,” Davies in a statement.

“I’d be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players [at the club].

“I’ve never actually been to Anfield and I haven’t had a look around yet.

“I had a quick look out and had a look at the pitch and it looks like carpet, which obviously you’d expect.”

Liverpool are without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries and were dealt another blow when Joel Matip was forced off with an ankle ligament injury in their 3-1 league win at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season while also relying on young players to fill gaps at the back.

Liverpool fielded Henderson and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips as their centre back pairing in Sunday’s 3-1 win at West Ham United that lifted them to third place.

They have also been linked with a loan deal for Schalke 04’s Turkey central defender Ozan Kabak ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Everton have signed striker Joshua King from Championship (second-tier) side Bournemouth until the end of the 2020/2021 campaign, the Premier League club said in a statement

Everton said they had paid a nominal fee for the Norway international, who has scored 53 goals in 184 matches for the south coast side.

The 29-year-old brings plenty of Premier League experience to Everton, having scored 48 goals in 161 games for Bournemouth in the English top flight.

Everton were in the market for an attacker after Cenk Tosun rejoined his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.

Everton, eighth on 33 points, travel to Leeds United in the league on Wednesday. — Reuters