Raging Bulls in treble territory
Mooted Franchise Cup may be next target for White’s men of steel
With the Vodacom Unlocked Series and the Carling Currie Cup trophies in his back pocket, Bulls coach Jake White now has an opportunity to hunt down a remarkable treble.
It just remains to be seen whether the third trophy in the Bulls’ sights will be the European-based PRO16 Rainbow Cup or a SA based Franchise Cup tournament...
