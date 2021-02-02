Durban in the running for Paralympic congress: Sascoc president
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has submitted a bid to host the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) congress in Durban in December‚ president Barry Hendricks said on Tuesday.
The deadline for submissions was midnight Monday‚ and it’s understood a few other cities are in the running too‚ including Kigali‚ Rwanda.
“We are working with the city of eThekwini and the province of KwaZulu-Natal‚” he said.
Sascoc was in the process of adding the word Paralympic to its name‚ examining ways of incorporating it without making the acronym too cumbersome‚ added Hendricks.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.