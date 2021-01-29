Man mountain Vermeulen looms large for Sharks
Bulls skipper will apply his own brand of power play in Cup final
The mind games have kicked off ahead of the Carling Currie Cup rugby final and Bulls coach Jake White has elevated his man-mountain captain Duane Vermeulen to near superman status.
If the Sharks want to burst the Bulls’ bubble at Loftus on Saturday they will be have to find a way past Vermeulen and his in-form side...
