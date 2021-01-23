Sundowns have equally capable Mosa Lebusa‚ Tebogo Langerman and Thapelo Morena to call on but Mokwena said they have not decided how their defence is going to look like.

“We had to improvise and maybe to solve that situation is to play a back three or with inverted fullbacks or maybe is to play like Swallows with only two at the back. We don’t know how we are going to do this but we will find a way because we have enough in the team to be able to adapt.

“Unfortunately now we have a huge hospital ward but these are problems that affect all the teams in the league. We just have to do the best that we can under the circumstances.”

Mokwena admitted Sundowns are up against a good Swallows‚ a team that will be highly motivated.

“The opposition are good‚ the team has winning momentum and if you win the National First Division and come to the PSL‚ you come with that winning feeling and momentum that you carried through from your campaign in the First Division. You are coming with winning momentum and experience and that is very important‚" he said.

“It is a game that we understand clearly‚ we know that we have to play very well to win‚ we have to work extremely well and be strategic to be able to win. They have got nothing to lose‚ that’s why they are playing with so much freedom and bravery and they make decisions that are brave and courageous and they say the universe always favours the brave.

“They are a team that has a clear profile‚ they have a basic organizational structure of 4-2-3-1 - one that that transforms into a 2-3-4-1 with aggressive and isolated wingers who are quick and are able to get behind and deliver crosses.