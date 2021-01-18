Spirited finish allows Kevin Na to win Sony Open

Kevin Na overcame a three-stroke deficit with six holes to play with three straight birdies and another on the 18th hole to win the Sony Open in Honolulu on Sunday.

Na carded a five-under-par 65 on Sunday to finish at 21-under 259 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Na recorded his fifth PGA Tour victory by edging Chris Kirk and Chile's Joaquin Niemann, who tied for second one shot back.

Kirk carded his fourth consecutive round of 65 after collecting seven birdies against two bogeys.

Niemann's five-birdie, one-bogey performance resulted in a 66 on Sunday and his second straight runner-up finish. He lost in a playoff at last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Webb Simpson, who was the last player to finish second in consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour, matched a low-round 64 to end up tied for fourth place on Sunday.

Simpson was knotted up with Australian Marc Leishman (65) and third-round leader Brendan Steele (69), who finished at 19-under for the tournament.

Na said after the round that he "felt pretty comfortable all day," and he needed the strong back nine to get in position for the win.

After his only bogey of the day on No. 12, Na rattled off three straight birdies starting with a 15-foot putt on 13.

"I knew there was a lot of birdie holes left," Na said. "I was having fun out there."

Kirk was in the clubhouse and eyeing a playoff when Na wrapped it up on No 18. The victory allowed Na to record tournament wins in each of the last four seasons.

Na's second shot flew the green, but his chip shot to within a foot set up the clinching birdie.

- Reuters