Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward star Anthony Laffor has thanked Chippa United coach Dan Malesela and chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi for convincing him to join the Chilli Boys.

Laffor said he had other clubs he was talking to‚ but that conversations with Malesela and Mpengesi helped convince him to sign in with the Eastern Cape’s only Premier League team on Friday.

The 35-year-old Liberian — one of the great entertainers in SA football when on form for more than a decade‚ where mercurial Laffor has been capable of being a destructive match-winner‚ or infuriatingly anonymous — had been out of contract at Sundowns since November.

He joins Chippa along with 25-year-old ex-SA Under-23 international Ayabulela Konqobe‚ who returns to the club he left in July 2018 having also been out of contract.