Having notched one win in their first nine DStv Premiership games, Kaizer Chiefs will be much bolstered by a second victory in succession this week, 2-1 against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Deadly Strikes from Chiefs’ young guns Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (seventh minute) and Happy Mashiane (18th) had Amakhosi cruising at 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. City piled on the pressure in the second half‚ but could only pull one back through Fagrie Lakay’s 83rd-minute strike.

This fixture in Cape Town almost always produces a pleasing encounter on the eye‚ with Chiefs also enjoying their trips to the Mother City in terms of results.

It was a second strong performance for Amakhosi following their midweek 1-0 win against AmaZulu in Durban‚ as they have clawed themselves from just above the relegation zone‚ in 14th place last weekend‚ with successive victories.

Without being premature‚ because Gavin Hunt will admit that there remains plenty to iron out‚ particularly in shoring up the defence to the coach’s exacting standards‚ the six points will certainly now surely boost Amakhosi’s confidence after their dismal start.

If Chiefs can begin to push for a top five place‚ introducing the Mashianes and Ncgobos and‚ from the bench on Saturday‚ Darrel Matshekes and Njabulo Bloms‚ they will feel they have rescued much from 2020-21‚ and have much hope for 2021-22.