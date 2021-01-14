Covid rules threatening surfers’ Olympic dreams

SA surfer Bianca Buitendag’s Olympic dream may be in jeopardy as a result of not being able to enter the water during the country’s level 3 restrictions.

Without access to the beaches, Victoria Bay’s Buitendag and other contenders may not have enough time to sharpen their skills for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo starting on July 23.

Surfing SA president Johnny Bakker, of Port Elizabeth, has called on the government to make beaches available to surfers for controlled training purposes.

With surfing making its debut at the Tokyo Games, Bakker says SA surfers could experience a dip in form or even risk missing out on qualification if they are not allowed back into the water soon.

“Surfing is illegal [in SA] at the moment, which means nobody can surf, not even professionals who are in the country, who are looking to put in some training,” Bakker said on Thursday.

“We have two athletes who have already qualified for Team SA in Jordy Smith and Bianca Buitendag.