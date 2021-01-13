Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages this week, six weeks after he clambered from the wreckage of his car in an horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old, who has now left Formula One, suffered burns to both hands when his Haas car split in two and erupted in flames after piercing a metal crash barrier.

He has been recovering at home in Switzerland since leaving hospital three days after the accident, missing the last two races of 2020.

"Dressing fully off and Petrus happy," he said on Twitter above a picture of him cradling the family pet cat and another close up of his hands, the left looking purple and raw.

The father of three had the dressings on his right hand removed last month.

Meanwhile, MotoGP's pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, championship organisers said.

The tests - a shakedown and official session - were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency could last until August 1.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events," MotoGP said in a statement.

A test at Qatar's Losail International Circuit from March 10-12 remained on.

The season is scheduled to start in Qatar on March 28.

