EC athletes training despite Buffalo City 70.3 postponement

PREMIUM

Postponement of the 2021 Buffalo City Ironman 70.3 race came as little surprise to some of the province’s top triathletes as they contemplate an uncertain future in the world of triathlon.



The last race to boast a strong professional field was the PEople’s Triathlon in Nelson Mandela Bay last year and competitors, some of whom had not taken their usual break over the Christmas period, had their sights set on the East London race, originally scheduled for January 24. ..

