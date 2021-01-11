Sekhukhune United appoint MacDonald Makhubedu as coach

GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United on Monday announced that they have recruited MacDonald Makhubedu as their new head coach.

Makhubedu‚ who has coached in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the National First Division (NFD) and in the lower leagues‚ takes over from Johnny Ferreira who has been moved to the role of Director of Football.

Ferreira will work closely with former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex Bapela who is the club’s Technical Director to work on the playing formula that will promote the club to the Premiership next season.

“We are very much excited to have Mr McDonald Makhubedu in the team and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United.

"We wish him well in this journey‚” said Sekhukune United Executive Chairman Simon Malatji.

“Sekhukhune United are thrilled to officially announce that MacDonald Makhubedu is the new head coach of Babina Noko.

"Makhubedu takes over as the head coach of the team following the appointment of John Ferreira as Director of Coaching.”

Makhubedu’s first match in charge will be when they host Pretoria Callies on Wednesday at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa where he will be looking for a positive start for the ambitious club.

Babina Noko started their maiden season in the NFD with promise and they are currently sitting seventh spot with nine points from two wins‚ three draws and two losses.

They are only three points from joint top of the table teams JDR Stars and Jomo Cosmos who have accumulated 12 points and Makhubedu will be looking for a win so that they can move a few places up on the ladder.