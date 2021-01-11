Pressure builds on Chippa United as success still eludes coach Malesela

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela says his players only have themselves to blame after their 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

A fourth defeat in five matches has seen the Chilli Boys drop further down the log and into the relegation zone.

The Eastern Cape side now occupy 15th spot on the table, level on six points with last-placed Black Leopards after having played one more game.

Malesela will have to come up with a winning formula quickly this week as the pressure builds ahead of their next league fixture which is against his former team TS Galaxy on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys put up a brave fight against Abafana Bes’thende but it was the home side which showed more hunger on the day.

The only goal of the game came through second-half substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali in the 73rd minute.

The match was Malesela’s second at the helm since taking over from axed coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

His first match against SuperSport United ended in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Malesela said it was the players who had let themselves down.

“It’s a match that should have possibly ended in a draw which was not the case,” the 55-year-old coach, who is in his fourth stint at Chippa, said.

“I know that they [Arrows] had chances but we had more clear-cut ones than they did and if we had scored who knows what could have happened.

“We just let ourselves down even with the goal that was scored ... that should not have happened.

“If we had the urgency in the box there would have been no goal.

“Sometimes players make decisions that surprise you but we don’t throw in the towel, we have to work.

“The signs are very good; I can say we open up people. We can create chances and if we continue this way we will find joy somewhere.”

Arrows return to action at home to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday.

