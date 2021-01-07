BCM’s Ironman 70.3 postponed to September

Triathletes were dealt another body blow as organisers on Wednesday announced the postponement of Buffalo City’s Ironman 70.3.

The event was scheduled for East London on January 24 but The Ironman Group issued a statement saying it had been pushed out to September 5 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

“In response to the recent developments around the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the SA government has announced further limitations on indoor and outdoor gatherings which include the closure of beaches around the country,” the release said.

“In light of these new restrictions, and in alignment with the Buffalo City Metro, we regret to announce that the Ironman 70.3 SA cannot take place on January 24 and has been rescheduled for September 5.

“We share in the disappointment and thank our athletes for their patience and understanding.

“Our team will continue to develop and refine operational plans with local authorities and agencies in a manner that is consistent with local community objectives and follows guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to Covid-19.”

The latest setback comes on the back of last month’s news that Port Elizabeth’s full distance Ironman Africa Championship had been rescheduled for a second time.

The Africa Championships will now take place on November 21, having been postponed from March 14. — DDR