Sport

Josh Coertze aims to put his experience to good use in new season

PE karter ready to take his game to new level

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 30 December 2020

Port Elizabeth kart racer Joshua Coertze will use his experience in his first season as a senior class driver to strengthen his approach as he closed out the 2020 season with an event win.

The 15-year-old speedster ended his season on a high as he claimed victory in the season ending fourth round of the Rok Cup SA National Karting championships held at the Zwartkops Raceway earlier this month...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X