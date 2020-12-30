Josh Coertze aims to put his experience to good use in new season
PE karter ready to take his game to new level
Port Elizabeth kart racer Joshua Coertze will use his experience in his first season as a senior class driver to strengthen his approach as he closed out the 2020 season with an event win.
The 15-year-old speedster ended his season on a high as he claimed victory in the season ending fourth round of the Rok Cup SA National Karting championships held at the Zwartkops Raceway earlier this month...
