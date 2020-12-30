Indian Wells postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

The prestigous BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells that was scheduled to be held in California in March has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns, organisers said on Tuesday.

It marks the second consecutive year the dual ATP-WTA hardcourt event, which is often called the "fifth major" after the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been impacted by the virus as the 2020 edition was cancelled.

"The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event," tournament organisers said in a statement.

"Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalised."

The event, which next year was scheduled to be held March 8-21, attracts the game's top players from both the men's and women's sides and in 2019 drew a record 475,000 fans over its two-week run.

The 2020 edition was the first major professional sporting event in the United States cancelled in wake of the coronavirus, on the eve of its scheduled start.

Men's tennis governing body ATP also announced the 2021 Indian Wells postponement but said that all subsequent sections of the 2021 calendar, beginning with the spring clay-court season, remain unchanged at this time.

The start of the 2021 Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, has already been delayed for three weeks until February 8 due to the country's strict border rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Gilles Simon, Marcus Daniell and Pablo Andujar were voted as the new members on the 2021-22 ATP Players Council, the governing body for men's tennis said, days after world number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the elections.

Djokovic set up the breakaway Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) on the eve of the US Open in September after he resigned as the head of the player council.

Last month, the Serb confirmed he had been nominated for the council election by his fellow professionals.

However, the Serb was forced to withdraw from the election after a new ATP rule deemed his role with the PTPA a conflict of interest.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil had also resigned from the council earlier this year to support Djokovic's efforts in the formation of PTPA.

France's Simon returns to the council having served previous terms, while newcomers Andujar of Spain and New Zealand's Daniell will serve their first term.

The ATP also confirmed Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, John Millman, Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray and Bruno Soares have been retained for the term through June 2022.

The decision to form the PTPA blindsided many players with Federer and Nadal voicing their opposition.

But Djokovic has maintained that the PTPA wants to co-exist with the sport's governing bodies, saying it was not a rival organisation and that it was set up to better protect the interests of the players.

- Reuters