Justin Thomas teams with dad to win PNC Championship

Charlie is the youngest competitor in PNC Championship history. He flashed a Tiger-like fist pump after making a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 10.

"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," Tiger said. "It's memories we'll have for our entire lives.

"It was special for both of us. He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more. ... I'm proud of how he handled everything."

Team Thomas posted eight birdies on the front side and seven on the back nine to win the $200,000 first prize.

"Wish every tournament was as fun as this one," tweeted Justin, a 13-time PGA Tour winner who was playing this event for the first time. "Love you pops. What a week!!"

Team Singh reeled off nine consecutive birdies, starting at No. 2, in its 14th start at the PNC Championship since 2003.

Team O'Meara (Mark and son Shaun) and Team Trevino (81-year-old Lee and son Daniel) tied for third at 23 under. Lee Trevino is the only player to have competed in all 23 PNC Championships.

Team Kuchar, which paired Matt and his 13-year-old son, Cameron, tied for fifth at 22 under after holding the first-round lead at 14-under 58.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer finished tied with 12th at 17-under 127, playing alongside his daughter, Jackie.

The event used a scramble format that allows both team members to hit a tee shot and then select the preferred shot. This procedure continues until the hole is completed.

- Reuters