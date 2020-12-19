Ex-world champ Komanisi takes Africa crown with knockout win in East London

Former world champion Lusanda Komanisi notched his second win on his comeback trail when he brutally knocked out Siphenathi Qampi in six rounds to capture the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title at Methodist Church Multi Purpose Centre in Wilsonia, East London on Saturday.



Fighting in a tournament that was hushed and ended up being held in an awkward venue for boxing due to the coronavirus restrictions, Komanisi struggled to adapt to the technical superiority boxing of the unheralded foe who came to the fight with almost equal wins as losses...

