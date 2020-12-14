Kuchar, English set record en route to third QBE Shootout title

Matt Kuchar and Harris English teamed up for another blistering round Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club and walked away with their third title at the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida.

Kuchar and English, who started the day with a five-shot lead, carded 10 birdies and an eagle at the par-5 17th to shoot a 12-under 60 in Sunday's four-ball format.

The pair finished at 37-under for the three-day event and set a new tournament record in the process.

Their 179 total was three strokes lower than the previous record at Tiburon, also set by English and Kuchar in 2013.

"I didn't want to put too much thought into us having a five-shot lead coming in today," said English.

"I kind of wanted to put more into seeing what we could do, trying to break the record. I knew we were both playing really well. Matt was playing really well this week. I felt like I was happy about my game and we could get it rolling."

"The show Harris put on on the back nine was just awesome," added Kuchar.

"I think he pulled me aside after 14 and said, ‘I think we need two shots to set the new mark.' I said, ‘We've got four chances,' and he went ahead and went birdie-eagle-birdie to close it out. It was fun to watch, fun to team up."

The duo, who had won this event twice together (2013, 2016), also set the record for largest margin of victory by clearing the field by nine strokes.

Three teams finished tied for second place at 28-under: defending champions Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway (61), Lanto Griffin and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (62) and Kevin Na and Sean O'Hair (64).

Additionally, English and Kuchar's win made them the first team in tournament history to win the QBE Shootout three times.

Five players have notched three victories in the tournament individually, including Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Brad Faxon, Scott McCarron and Kenny Perry.

On a personal note, the win was particularly special for Kuchar, whose 13-year-old son Cameron served as his caddie for the tournament for the first time.

The Kuchars will next team up at this week's PNC Championship, previously known as the Father/Son, in Orlando.

"(Cameron) been asking to caddie for years now and this was kind of one of those carrots we put out there, dangling out there to say, all right, when you're 13, we'll let you do it," said Kuchar.

"I think when you look back on life, you reflect on some of these times that really mean something to you and most of the time you want those experiences, you want to be able to share them with people you really care about. To have Cameron on the bag, to have a friend like Harris as my partner is something I'll certainly always cherish."

The tournament, which was founded by Hall of Famer Greg Norman, featured a 24-player field made up of the previous year's champions, playing as a team, as well as the top 12 players available from the 2018-19 FedEx Cup points list through the 2020 Tour Championship and up to 10 special exemptions.

