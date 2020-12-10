PE karter Josh Coertze looking for strong finish to season

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth karter Joshua Coertze will be looking to end his rookie season in the premier KZ2 shifter class on a high as the final round of the Rok Cup SA storms on to the Zwartkops Raceway this weekend.



The 15-year-old heads into the final weekend of the national karting season looking to take as many lessons from his experiences in the country’s premier class. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.