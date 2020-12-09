Monster waves don’t faze Matt

J-Bay pro surfer thrilled to be in Hawaii up against world’s best

Jeffreys Bay professional surfer Matthew McGillivray will not hold back in the face of some potentially big waves when he competes in the opening round of the World Surf League Championship Tour.



The Billabong Pipeline Masters presented by Hydro Flask sees some of the world’s top male surfers gather at the Banzai Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii, to do battle in some of the fiercest surfing waves on the planet. ..

