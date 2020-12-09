Buckingham shifts focus to Buffalo City 70.3

Port Elizabeth triathlete Kyle Buckingham remains focused on his goals set for the Ironman 70.3 in East London in January despite news that the full distance African Championship has been rescheduled for a second time.



Ironman this week announced that 70.3 distance Ironman events in East London [January 24 2021] and Durban [June 6 2021] as well as the 5150 series of events would go ahead as planned in the new year. ..

