Woods' Hall of Fame induction on hold until 2022 due to COVID-19

By Reuters - 08 December 2020
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the second hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
Tiger Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame will have to wait, after organisers said they were postponing the 2021 ceremony until the following year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 15-time major winner will be inducted alongside 11-time LPGA winner Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, who broke barriers as one of the few female developers of golf courses in the sport's history.

The honorees, who were announced earlier this year, will be inducted as the Hall of Fame class of 2022, a spokeswoman said.

"Given the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, moving the ceremony back a year will give us a better opportunity to properly recognise and honor this important class," World Golf Foundation CEO Greg McLaughlin said in a statement.

"We look forward to shining a light on their achievements and inspiring future golfers around the world through this ceremony and celebration."

The induction ceremony will take place March 9, 2022, during the Players Championship.

- Reuters

 

