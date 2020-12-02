Plans almost complete for tour in Europe in 2021
SA’s top teams will boost enlarged PRO16
Having SA’s top teams playing in an enlarged Guinness PRO16 will be good for the competition and provide extra challenges for players, Ireland’s rugby performance director David Nucifora said.
Though an official announcement has yet to be made, it appears to be a done deal that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will be playing in Europe in 2021...
