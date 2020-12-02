De Villiers appears before EP panel

Outspoken former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers appeared apprehensive when he arrived for his interview to become the next EP Elephants head coach on Wednesday.

Smartly dressed in a leather jacket, with his trademark moustache neatly groomed, De Villiers struck a serious pose as he entered Imatu House in Sydenham to face the interview panel.

De Villiers arrived half an hour early for his interview and sat in his car gathering his thoughts before making his way to the EPRU foyer where he was welcomed by staff.

“P Divvy really wants this job,” an insider said.

“He arrived early in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday and was seen jogging in the Fairview neighbourhood.”

De Villiers, who masterminded a Bok win over the British and Irish Lions, would be a popular choice in the Eastern Cape to take charge of the Elephants.

It was audition day at EP’s Rugby’s headquarters as De Villiers, and four other ambitious coaches made their well-rehearsed pitches to become the next EP head coach.

The process started early when former Bok assistant Ricardo Loubscher made his appearance before the independent selection panel at the Imatu House boardroom at 10.30am.

Loubscher, in a Stade Francais blazer, chatted informally with EPRU president Andre Rademan on the union’s veranda before his interview commenced.

Rademan was not part of the panel evaluating the merits of the various coaches.

The panel comprised Maasdorp Cannon (chair), Zola Yeye, Qondakele Sompondo, Jaco Kirsten and Yoliswa Lumka.

Loubscher and De Villiers were followed by Deon Kayser, Jonathan Mokuena and Kevin Musikanth.

EP are expected to announce the successful candidate early next week.

Former Bok star Kayser appeared in person while Mokuena and Musikanth’s interviews were done via a zoom call.

Uitenhage-born Kayser played for EP from 1996 to 1999, before making his move to the Sharks, where he played for another five years.

The speedy wing made a sensational start to his Test career, scoring a hat-trick on debut for the Boks against Italy in Durban during the 1999 season.

Kayser was also part of the 1999 Bok Rugby World Cup squad.

After 13 Test appearances, Keyser managed the Sharks Academy for nearly a decade while working as a coach for the franchise.

Apart from playing four Tests for the Boks, Loubscher also served as an assistant coach for the national team under head coach Heynecke Meyer.

The well-travelled Loubscher, who played for the EP Elephants, also enjoyed coaching stints at the Sharks and French team Stade Francais.

Loubscher played his first Test match for the Springboks against Wales in 2002.

His heavyweight credentials are impressive and there is no doubt that Loubscher will rank high on any shortlist.

In a recent interview, Loubscher said he learnt a lot during his time with the Boks and he later took that experience to the Sharks and Stade Francias.

Now it remains to be seen whether Loubscher will be the chosen one when the EP Rugby Union unveil their next head coach.

During his playing career, Mokuena rose through the junior rugby ranks to captain the Blitzboks and later play for the Lions and Griquas.

After retiring, the loose forward moved into coaching and led Pukke to Varsity Cup finals in 2016 and 2018.

He also coached the Leopards in the Currie Cup First Division.

SA rugby fans will best remember Musikanth for masterminding UCT’s amazing comeback to win the Varsity Cup in 2014 against NWU Pukke in Potchefstroom.