I'm no hero, says F1 medic who helped save Grosjean

The Formula One medical car team who helped Romain Grosjean make a 'miracle' escape from a fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash played down their heroics on Monday and said they would learn from it to do better if such an horrific accident happened again.

FIA doctor Ian Roberts, who rushed towards the blaze in an open-face helmet to help Grosjean clamber out of the inferno, said the Frenchman had done a 'fantastic job' in extricating himself.

Roberts and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe, of South Africa, were hailed as heroes after Sunday's drama but they said they were just doing their jobs.

"I'm no hero. Lots of people do seriously and proper heroic things. I did what was necessary, so no I don't consider myself a hero," the doctor told Reuters television. "But I'm very pleased for people's kind words."

Van der Merwe said there had already been discussions about changes that could be made for next weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix at the same circuit.

"Ian and I will do very small things which we think would have bought us some more time or some more margin. We've discussed that over breakfast this morning," he said in the same interview.