DAY 1 | Win cash, phones, flights & more with the Vodacom Bulls app daily
Check in every day between December 1 and 24 to see which prizes are up for grabs
This festive season, Vodacom Bulls fans are being treated to the ultimate countdown as their favourite team unlocks #24DaysOfGiftaways exclusively through the new Vodacom Bulls app.
Through the exclusive content on the app, rugby fans have exclusive access to the Vodacom Bulls, making it the most prized possession among the Loftus Versfeld faithful.
Just by downloading the Vodacom Bulls app and completing daily challenges between December 1 and 24, fans can win a range of daily prizes or the ultimate reward of two cash prizes of R24,000 each.
The Vodacom Bulls have incredible daily gifts wrapped and waiting for lucky fans, including:
- flights for two to anywhere in SA;
- a SMEG appliance set;
- iPads;
- Vodacom data;
- a 50-inch Samsung TV;
- power banks;
- Samsung smartphones;
- Takealot vouchers;
- Checkers vouchers;
- a spa day for two;
- a weekend getaway for two valued at R10,000;
- a JBL soundbar;
- a Vodacom Bulls hamper; and
- an Xbox Series X.
Today's prize and how to enter
On day 1 of #24DaysOfGiftaways, we're giving away flights for two to anywhere in SA.
To stand a chance of winning, click here to download the Vodacom Bulls app. You'll also go into the draw to win one of two R24,000 grand prizes.
Also follow HeraldLIVE on Facebook to be alerted to every day's new prizes as the competition continues.
Terms & conditions apply. This article was paid for by the Vodacom Bulls.