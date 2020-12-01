DAY 1 | Win cash, phones, flights & more with the Vodacom Bulls app daily

This festive season, Vodacom Bulls fans are being treated to the ultimate countdown as their favourite team unlocks #24DaysOfGiftaways exclusively through the new Vodacom Bulls app.

Through the exclusive content on the app, rugby fans have exclusive access to the Vodacom Bulls, making it the most prized possession among the Loftus Versfeld faithful.

Just by downloading the Vodacom Bulls app and completing daily challenges between December 1 and 24, fans can win a range of daily prizes or the ultimate reward of two cash prizes of R24,000 each.